Ekushey Boi Mela likely to get new venue

Govt to start construction work at Suhrawardy Udyan

Uncertainty looms over holding the next edition of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela at Suhrawardy Udyan, as the government has decided to take over the ground for construction of a "cultural zone" called Sonar Bangla Sangskritik Boloy.

"Based on the primary decision, we would not be able to hold the 2025 book fair at that location for sure. The ministry is looking for an alternative venue to hold the much-anticipated yearly event," said cultural affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed.

However, he added that the final decision will be made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also minister for cultural affairs.

The works of the cultural zone began in early 2000 to showcase the country's history, including the Liberation War, Pakistan army's surrender, the historic March 7 speech, the 1969 mass uprising and the Language Movement. Areas like Shilpakala Academy, Shaheed Minar, Suhrawardy Udyan, Bangla Academy, TSC, Shahbagh and Ramna Park are all parts of the "cultural zone".

At Suhrawardy Udyan, the government will now build walkways, food courts, water fountains, a mosque and an underground car park (under construction) as part of the third phase of Swadhinata Stambha construction project. The sites of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's March 7 speech and Pakistan army's surrender will also be preserved.

Writers, publishers and book lovers expressed frustrations upon learning about the possible relocation of the book fair.

"Since my school days, we have been coming to this fair. We can't even imagine this fair taking place anywhere other than this premises," Hasnat Shahin told The Daily Star at the book fair ground yesterday.

Publishers and writers also expressed their dismay.

"They are planning to establish a cultural zone, that's fine. But isn't the Amar Ekushey book fair an integral part of our culture? How do they even conceive such a plan?" said publisher and Agami Prakashani owner Osman Goni.

Mazharul Islam, CEO of Anya Prakash, echoed this view, saying, "Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is intertwined with our Language Movement, our culture. Writers, publishers and book lovers wait for the fair throughout the year. All of this would lose its essence, would be destroyed, wherever they relocate the fair."

Writer Imdadul Haq Milan urged the authorities to hold the fair near Bangla Academy premises in case it is not possible to hold it at Suhrawardy Udyan.

However, given the decision to relocate the book fair has not been finalised, organisers are still hopeful that the next book fair will be held at the same venue.

"We requested the prime minister to arrange for holding the fair at its traditional venue," AKM Muzahidul Islam, a member secretary of the book fair management committee, told this newspaper.

The history of the book fair goes back to 1972, when Chittaranjan Saha, owner of publication house Muktodhara, started putting some books on display on a mat under a tree in front of Bangla Academy.

The number of book lovers visiting the stalls grew over time, and Bangla Academy officially took charge of the fair in 1978.

In 1979, a book fair was held at Bangla Academy premises in collaboration with publishers and book sellers. Five years later, the first ever Amar Ekushe Grantha Mela was held at Bangla Academy.

Since 2013, the fair is being organised on the premises of Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan.

Of the 937 stalls this year, Suhrawardy Udyan is hosting 764 and Bangla Academy 173 stalls.