Behind the scenes: Preparing stall layouts for the Ekushey Boi Mela

As the vibrance in the atmosphere of Boi Mela unfolds each year at Suhrawardy Udyan, it is easy to get lost in the sea of books and bustling crowds. But behind the scenes, a meticulous planning and execution process takes place to bring the stalls to life and create a lively space for readers, writers, and publishers alike.

For most of the publishers, pavilion planning commenced as early as mid January and the organisers left no stone unturned in terms of planning the layout, in an attempt to ensure a seamless experience for visitors. "Despite facing the wrath of unpredictable weather, our team remains undeterred, redecorating stalls to create inviting spaces for visitors. We wanted to present a comfortable pavilion where readers could enter and have a proper look at the books, before making a purchase", shared the stall representative at Pathak Shamabesh Kendra.

This sentiment echoed throughout the preparation process, as each stall strived to offer an atmosphere conducive to browsing and exploration. From strategically arranged layout to well-organised book displays, every detail has been carefully curated to enhance the readers' experience. "We encountered some last-minute challenges, including issues with facilities and management, but our team remained undeterred in the mission to create a memorable experience for visitors. Working tirelessly into late hours, they spared no effort to ensure a successful setup", shared the representative at Adarsha Publications.

At Kotha Prokash, the preparation for Boi Mela is a year-long endeavour marked by meticulous planning and collaboration. With a focus on offering research-based books, the team curates their selection to cater to the diverse interests of readers. But their dedication does not stop there; they go the extra mile by collaborating with artists to design an engaging layout that captures the essence of their publications. "We understand the importance of creating an immersive experience for our visitors", shares the Kothaprokash representative. "That's why we invest considerable time and effort in planning our pavilion."

Reflecting on the need for timely communication, the team emphasises the impact of external factors such as stall allotment lottery results on their planning process. This year, the lottery results were announced on January 23, leaving just one week for the publishers to organise their pavilions. "The lottery could've been done before so we could plan accordingly. This time, we had to work tirelessly to ensure everything was ready in time", they further explained. The implications of this time crunch were significant, as representatives recounted the pressures of coordinating logistics, designing layouts, and stocking inventory within a limited window.

While the sales target may not have been met yet, the weekends witnessed a significant uptick in footfall, indicating promising prospects. At the Genius Publications stall, the team has been diligently laying the groundwork in anticipation of the bustling crowds and spike in sales. "We rely heavily on their dedicated volunteers as they play a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations and efficient customer service, allowing the team to navigate the challenges of the fair with ease", the representative mentioned.

In terms of sales, most publishers reported better outcomes than the previous post-pandemic editions. Recognising the evolving preferences of readers, Prothoma Prokashoni has tailored their selection to meet the growing demand for non-fiction books. By aligning their offerings with readers' interests, Prothoma Prokashoni has created a space where meaningful interactions thrive. But, their customer-centric approach extends beyond mere book selection. "At our pavilion, readers are not just consumers but active participants in a literary community. We try to provide an environment where readers, writers, and publishers can talk, share insights, and forge connections", the representative asserted.

At the Boi Mela, where every stall competes for attention amidst a sea of books and eager visitors, Onarjo Publications stands out with its thoughtful and innovative approach to engaging readers. With a distinct focus on nonfiction books, Onarjo Publications goes above and beyond by creating a unique corner dedicated to book signing and photo opportunities, enriching the overall experience for visitors. "From posing with their favourite authors' books to taking selfies, our photo corner adds an element of fun and interactivity to their visit, transforming it into a memorable occasion", the representative explained. This also presents a case for innovative stall ideas at the Boi Mela, with each publisher going the extra mile to make their pavilion stand out.

As readers increasingly seek to delve deeper into topics of historical significance and intellectual inquiry, the University Press Limited (UPL) catered to this segment of the audience. With a commitment to presenting their offerings in a fresh and innovative manner, UPL prioritises books related to the Liberation War and history, tapping into a growing trend where research books have gained popularity. The pavilion serves as a sanctuary for those with a thirst for knowledge, right from insightful analyses of the Liberation War to in-depth explorations of socio-political movements.

Recently, there has also been a noticeable surge in the popularity of books featuring celebrities, reflecting a growing trend of readers seeking insights into the lives and experiences of their favourite public figures. With a keen understanding of market demand, Mizan Publications strategically positioned themselves as a go-to destination for readers eager to delve into the lives and stories of their beloved celebrities. This trend mirrors the broader cultural phenomenon of celebrity culture permeating various aspects of society, including literature.

"We simply want to bring readers back to books", shared the representative from Onnoprokash. With this goal in mind, the team has brought together a collection that spans genres and age groups, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. From captivating children's stories to thought-provoking novels for adults, Onnoprokash aims to captivate visitors with a diverse and engaging selection. Among the highlights of Onnoprokash's offerings are the works of beloved author Humayun Ahmed, whose books continue to resonate with readers. "Understanding the enduring popularity of Sir's novels, we have once again ensured that his works are prominently featured, inviting visitors to rediscover the magic of his storytelling", they added.

Despite high expectations, publishers acknowledged that sales have not met their anticipated levels, even with the anticipated boost from metro connectivity. However, they remain optimistic about the remaining days of Boi Mela.

