A ‘magic carpet’ bringing bookworms to Boi Mela

Just five years ago, if you told someone that they could commute to and from the Boi Mela in just an hour, they would have laughed at you and called you delusional.

However, the introduction of the metro rail has become a magical gateway for numerous people, allowing them to not spend their entire day in traffic just to visit the book fair.

Like Aladdin's magic carpet, it quickly zips through the city and gets them to their destination, all in record time by Dhaka standards.

Anisha Kader, an NGO worker residing in Uttara, was able to attend Amar Ekushey Boi Mela after almost five years. For her, the moment was heart-warming and she expressed joy over the improved accessibility facilitated by the newly operational metro rail.

An avid book lover, Anisha faced numerous challenges when attending the fair due to the city's notorious traffic.

Recalling her time at Dhaka University, Anisha shared, "For five years, I couldn't attend any of my friends' hang-outs at the Boi Mela. But this year, I was excited as metro rail's TSC station opened in January. It took me less than 30 minutes to come here today."

The metro rail, which has been operating six days a week since January 20, has significantly slashed travel time for many, making it a viable option for those who had previously refrained from navigating the city for leisure, due to transportation woes.

Anisha expressed her plans to visit the fair more frequently, mentioning, "It would be excellent if the metro rail becomes operational on Fridays as well."

Khandaker Robin, a recent graduate from Dhaka University, echoed similar sentiments.

Visiting the fair from Mirpur 11 with his parents, Robin highlighted the challenges faced due to inadequate bus services.

"Travelling by metro rail is a relief this year, as elderly citizens like my parents are also able to visit the fair and enjoy the colourful events of Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan," he shared.

Robin's mother, Chaina Begum, was delighted to witness the younger generation's enthusiasm and reminisced, "We used to come here at a young age, buy different books and share those with our friends. I am having a glimpse of our golden days."

Shuvo Hossain, a government employee residing in Pallabi and a father to two daughters, appreciated the metro rail for making family travel more convenient.

"Traveling with children by bus or CNG is very draining. Thanks to the women-only compartment, my daughters and wife can now travel safely and without hassle," he explained.

Shuvo took his daughters, Raisa and Roza, to Bangla Academy early in the morning to participate in the "Shishu Prahar".

Raisa, excited about meeting Sisimpur characters, exclaimed, "I watch Tuktuki and Halum on TV, this year Baba promised to let me dance with them."

The book fair is scheduled to conclude on February 29.