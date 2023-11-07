Stand by Bangladesh for smooth LDC transition

UNOPS executive director Jorge Moreira da Silva urges developed countries

UN Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva has called for developed countries to bolster support for developing countries like Bangladesh that are disproportionately affected by global crises.

The Russia-Ukraine war came on the heels of coronavirus pandemic and climate change challenges, sending economic shockwaves across the globe. Besides, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and climate targets are becoming increasingly challenging.

"This is more so for Bangladesh, as it is a highly vulnerable country due to its high population density, which is not as much as in other countries," said Silva, also executive director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

During his two-day visit on October 28-29, since taking office on April 17 this year, Silva -- a former Portuguese politician -- called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, senior government officials and UN officials to strengthen partnership between UNOPS and Bangladesh.

Sharing his thoughts in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star on October 28, he said given that Bangladesh is graduating out of LDC by 2026, the climate vulnerable country needs not only funding, but also capacity for climate resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

He said 82 percent of the world's poor population live in the 21 countries most affected by climate change, which means there is a correlation between poverty and climate impact. Still, these countries are not the ones that emit the most.

Developing countries need investments of US $1.7 trillion for clean energy annually, to achieve net zero target, but those countries are getting only one fourth of the volume, Silva shared.

"Bangladesh has a commitment to the Paris Agreement, but cannot achieve the targets if climate actions have negative impacts on the population. Climate actions must be associated with the interface of reducing inequalities," he noted.

"Sometimes, you have finance and policy, but at the end if you don't have the capacity to implement, then the projects will not deliver the right outcomes," he added.

UNOPS can support the governments in technical capacity building, project design and quality infrastructure. Many countries are just building roads, power plants, schools and hospitals, but are not including the aspects of sustainability and resilience. This is more important for Bangladesh, as it is highly exposed to disasters like floods and cyclones, Silva explained.

Silva said 92 percent of SDGs depend on good infrastructure and 80 percent of current carbon emission is related to infrastructure.

"So, my message to Bangladesh is it is fundamental to align infrastructure with sustainable development, climate actions," he said.

Da Silva added that there is no sustainable development without the capacity to overcome inequalities and to eradicate poverty.

Asked if global funding will decline with Bangladesh getting LDC graduation by 2026, Silva said there are many stories of countries that saw LDC graduation, but fell in trouble.

The level of official development assistance (ODA) remains more or less the same, but its composition changes as there will be more loans than grants. Also, the level of concession changes and there will be more focus on transportation and energy, than health and education because of more private sector involvement. Thus, many countries face negative trajectory in terms of debt, he explained.

"So, I make a point to the donors -- do not discontinue the support and partnership to Bangladesh," Silva urged.

LDC graduation should be celebrated, but problems that come out of it is inequality, poverty, and lack of sustainability.

"My message to Bangladesh -- financing for social development is a marketplace. There is supply and demand. So, you need to ensure how you still attract investments, knowing that many other countries are also champions of investment," he concluded.