Patients with heat-related diseases on the rise in Ctg

A mild heat wave across Chattogram and adjoining districts has left people in the region suffering from various ailments including fever, cough, heat stroke, diarrhoea, headache and dizziness. Frequent power outages have added to the woes.

"My four-year-old baby has been suffering from fever and cough for five days. We took him to a child health specialist as the fever was not falling," said Shuvescha Ghosh, a resident of the city's Askar Dighi Par area.

"After that, my father-in-law also became sick," she said.

The maximum temperature recorded in Chattogram on Sunday was 37.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature will not drop until the rains that are expected in next week, said MHM Mosaddek, forecasting officer at Chattogram Met Office.

Shahedul Azam, a resident at Agrabad CDA Residential area, said his mother has been suffering from fever for four days.

Doctors said amid scorching heat, microorganisms -- including some bacteria and viruses -- find congenial atmosphere for propagation.

"Patients infected with diseases including fever, cough and diarrhoea are on the rise in my private chamber and also in the medicine ward at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). However, most patients don't need hospitalisation as their symptoms are mild," said Dr Aniruddha Ghosh, professor of medicine at CMCH.

People have to be cautious when eating food and drinking water, as most of the microorganisms spread through contaminated water and food, he explained.

"Besides, there are risks of heat stroke. So, people should not go under the sun directly and if anyone suffers a heat stroke, immediate treatment should be started," he added.