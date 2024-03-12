Indomitable March: Meeting Yahya or not?

BBC reported that Yahya would visit Dhaka soon with a "package deal" to resolve the ongoing crisis in East Pakistan. The report also indicated the handover of power to elected representatives before the commencement of the National Assembly session.

Kamal Hossain, in his memoir, shares that around March 12, 1971, a senior military officer arrived from Rawalpindi and wanted to see Tajuddin Ahmad. Kamal Hossain reported it to Bangabandhu, who asked him to see the officer. The officer asked whether Sheikh Mujib would see Yahya if the president were to come to Dhaka and whether the meeting could be held at the president's house. The reason behind the second question was that earlier, Sheikh Mujib had refused to meet Tikka Khan at both the Government House and the cantonment. Bangabandhu had said that if Tikka Khan wanted to see him, he should call on him at his residence. Kamal Hossain immediately reported to Bangabandhu who directed that the officer should be informed that if Yahya came to Dhaka Bangabandhu would see him and that the venue of the meeting could be the President's House, although Yahya was quite welcome to visit him at his residence. [ Kamal Hossain, Bangladesh: Quest for Freedom and Justice, UPL, 2013, pg.91]

THE MILITARY BUILD UP CONTINUES

The influx of troops from West Pakistan into Dhaka continued in the early days of March 1971. PIA's fleet of Boeing aircraft transported the troops. Due to India's embargo on over-flights, all Pakistani aircraft had to take a detour via Sri Lanka. The 9 Division from Quetta, under Major General Nazar Hussain Shah, and the 17 Division from Kharian under Major General Shaukat Riza, were being deployed.

East Pakistani leaders, including Sheikh Mujib and Bhashani, continued to protest the military build-up. They called upon people not to support the movement of military convoys across the country.

The military buildup in East Pakistan was seen by Indians as a tactic to coerce the Bengalis into diluting their demands. [Srinath Raghavan, 1971: A Global History of the Creation of Bangladesh, Permanent Black, 2013, pg. 58]

SANGRAM PARISHAD DIRECTIVES

Swadhin Bangla Desh Kendrio Chattro Sangram Parishad, in a statement issued today, warned hoarders, smugglers, and conspirators of stern action if they do not desist from their evil-mongering immediately. They also directed oil suppliers not to provide oil to those who were conspiring against the liberation struggle of Bangla Desh.

National Assembly member Jahiruddin renounced his title "Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam" today in response to the call of Chhatra Sangram Parishad.