How to get the DU admission test results tomorrow

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Mar 27, 2024 02:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 03:13 PM

Admission test results of all units of Dhaka University's undergraduate progamme of the academic year 2023-2024 will be published at 3:30pm tomorrow.

DU vice-chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal will reveal the results from the Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom.

By providing the relevant information, applicants will be able to check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd website or through SMS.

A press release issued by the DU public relations office confirmed the information.

The admission test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit was held on February 23; for the Business Education unit on February 24, and the test for the Science unit was on March 1.

The test (Drawing and MCQ) for the Fine Arts unit was held on March 9.

