A hidden gem of Tangail

When it comes to sweets, Tangail is mostly known for the famous Porabari Chamcham.

However, the Chamcham isn't the only good thing in Tangail in terms of sweet delicacies, as there are many hidden gems in the district that a person with a sweet tooth would love to know about.

One such hidden gem of the district is the traditional "Sandesh of Jamurki," which has a wonderful taste and mind-blowing aroma. Anyone who eats it once will desire to have it over and over again.

The popularity of this sandesh can be attributed to the use of milk and other pure ingredients to ensure high-quality standards for consumers.

Around 80 kilometres from the capital and 20 kilometres from the district town of Tangail sits Kalidas Mistanna Bhandar, right next to the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

During the British period, Jamurki and its surrounding areas were inhabited by Zamindars. One Madan Mohan Saha from the village would make sweets and sell them to the Zamindars.

After his death, his son Kalidas Saha took over the family business. Later, he started producing and selling two kinds of sandesh made with milk, sugar, and molasses (patali gur). With the passage of time, the reputation of his sandesh spread throughout the district.

Many eminent figures, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, were impressed by the sandesh of Kalidas. This sandesh was among the dishes served to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee when he visited Mirzapur.

Even to this day, Jamurki's sandesh is ordered across the district during special occasions like weddings, Eid, Puja, Pahela Baishakh, etc.

After Kalidas passed away, Samar Saha, one of his two sons, carried on the family business.

During a recent visit to Kalidas Mistanna Bhandar, this correspondent saw the owner sitting in the shop and selling sweets along with a few employees. Behind the shop is the factory where the sweets are produced. Around 8-10 employees were busy making sweets in the factory.

Most of the customers visit the shop for its famous sandesh.

Milon Sarkar, a resident of Gazipur's Mouchak, said he first tasted the sweet when a relative brought it for him. Now, whenever he is in the area, he comes to purchase this special sandesh.

Only a few days ago, each kg of sandesh was sold for Tk 700. However, it is now being sold for Tk 800 per kg, he said.

Samar Saha claimed that rising prices of commodities, including milk, have resulted in an increase in the price of their sandesh.

"We use pure milk and high-quality molasses from Rajshahi. Therefore, if we don't increase the price, the quality will fall," he said.

Samar also shared that there is no other branch of Kalidas Mistanna Bhandar anywhere else.

Since the GI tag for Tangail's famous Cahmcham has already received recognition, initiatives are already underway to claim the GI tag for Jamurki's sandesh.

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Kaiserul Islam said the application is currently being processed.