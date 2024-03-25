Gridlock feared near Bangabandhu Bridge

Transport workers have expressed concern over severe gridlock near Bangabandhu Bridge during Eid journey this year, despite various steps taken to facilitate a hassle-free journey.

According to associations of transport owners and workers, as well as Highway Police personnel, the Dhaka-Tangail highway, known as the gateway to the north, connects 26 districts through 116 land routes.

During normal times, around 15-20 thousand vehicles pass through Bangabandhu Bridge daily. However, the number increases several times before Eid, leading to huge pressure of vehicles on the road, with long tailbacks on both ends of the bridge, and thereby causing much suffering to the homebound passengers.

For around 60-65 kilometres between Chandra of Gazipur and Elenga of Tangail, vehicles can cross with normal speed. However, the narrow 13 km long two-lane Eastern Link Road after Elenga slows down vehicle movement, causing tailbacks till Bangabandhu Bridge toll plaza.

"Along with excessive pressure of vehicles, unfit vehicles and reckless driving are also major problems on the road," said Delwar Hossain, traffic inspector in Tangail.

"If a vehicle breaks down or gets into an accident, it takes at least an hour to remove it with a wrecker. During this time, a long tailback is created," he added.

During a visit to the Eastern Link Road, this correspondent saw work was underway to widen the road to four lanes on four kilometres of the road till Bangabandhu Bridge.

Meanwhile, an inter-department meeting was held at Tangail Police Lines recently to ensure safety of passengers and keep the highway free of traffic congestion during Eid rush.

"Once the link road is widened, it will lessen the traffic congestion. The roads division has assured to complete the work before the Eid journey," said Sarkar Mohammad Kaiser, superintendent of police in Tangail.

For a couple of days before the Eid, the link road from Elenga to the bridge will be turned one-way, and Dhaka-bound vehicles from north will be bypassed through the old Bhuanpur road, the SP added.

But Saiful Islam, a bus driver on the Dhaka-Rangpur route, is not so hopeful. "The Dhaka-bound vehicles were bypassed through Bhuanpur road last year too, but it did not make any difference," he said.

Mamun Miah, a bus driver on Dhaka-Pabna route, said, "The vehicles could not return to Dhaka on time due to severe gridlocks formed on the extremely narrow Bhuanpur road, causing disruption to the schedule, and sufferings to the passengers."

Kaiserul Islam, deputy commissioner of Tangail, said,"Different measures including increasing the number of toll booths at Bangabandhu Bridge, and setting up separate toll booths for motorcycles are on the card."

Officials of the district administration along with executive magistrates will be on duty on the road to ensure smooth journey for the people, he added.