Gas shortage leaves compressor stations inoperative

The government built two compressor stations in 2016 to serve the people in different districts, but the expensive machinery has been largely underutilised due to inadequate gas supply.

The compressor in Elenga area of Tangail has never been used because it never received the minimum requirement of gas.

The one in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria was used only 9.79 percent of the time in 2023.

The state-run Gas Transmission Company Limited built the facilities at a cost of Tk 1,331 crore borrowed from the Asian Development Bank.

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd set up the two stations.

From 2019-20 to 2022-23 fiscal years, the company paid Tk 309 crore to five foreign firms for operating, maintaining and servicing the machinery, according to a report by a technical committee of Petrobangla.

The compressors were supposed to be supplied with imported LNG and gas from the fields in Sylhet and Brahmanbaria.

The one in Ashuganj was supposed to supply households and businesses in and around the capital with adequate pressure of gas. The one in Elenga was meant to supply the gas to the southwestern districts across the Jamuna River.

Both the compressors require at least 650 pounds per square inch (psi) at the intakes. The compressors are capable of raising the pressure to 1,000 psi. To feed a compressor with 650 psi, at least 1,500 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas is needed, according to the report submitted to the GTCL in the last week of February.

Since the Ashuganj station began operation on May 16, 2016, the least it operated in a year was 46 percent of the time, and the most in a year 94 percent of the time.

As per the report, the Ashuganj station operates only when it gets around 900 mmcfd of LNG in addition to the gas from the fields. But LNG supply has been around 600 mmcfd since October 2023.

The average LNG supply throughout last year was around 800 mmcfd.

Due to consumption of gas in Dhaka and Gazipur, the Elenga station never received its minimum operable gas pressure, the report says.

In 2023, the average pressure in Elenga was 367 psi. When the facility was commissioned, the pressure was only 4.13 percent of the requirement, it said.

According to Petrobangla data, around 2,700 mmcfd of gas is supplied to the national grid against a demand of around 4,000 mmcf. The average shortfall has been 1,300 mmcfd due to the decline in domestic gas production and less import of LNG amid the foreign currency crunch.

As the idle compressor stations became an economic burden, the technical committee recommended the Elenga station be used as a gas metering and flow control tool, not as a compressor.

The committee, formed in October last year to recommend what to do with the two compressors, also suggested relocating the Elenga station to any suitable place in south-western parts of the country subject to future LNG import from India through pipeline in that region after 2026.

The committee ruled out the idea of modifying the compressor's design to reduce its intake requirement at a cost of 7.2 million euros.

To minimise the operational and other costs, the committee recommended appointing local engineers instead of foreign ones.

According to the project documents, GTCL had trained 25 officials in five groups including a training at the ESD Simulation Training Institute in Scotland.

However, GTCL Managing Director Shahnewaz Parvez told The Daily Star that the company was not able to keep the trained officials in their posts as both the compressor stations are located in remote areas.