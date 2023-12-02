Earthquake triggers panic, no damage reported

76 injured in Cumilla, 10 in Chandpur; 5.6 quake strongly felt close to epicentre; social media users across the country report strong shaking

When earthquake shook the buildings, the residents came out in panic in Ashoktala area of Cumilla city. Photo courtesy: Prothim Alo

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake that struck the country in the morning triggered widespread panic, but there was no report of major casualties or damages.

The quake was felt strongly as it struck at a time when people were having breakfast on a weekend or getting ready to open businesses.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake jolted the country at 9:35am. The earthquake's epicentre was in Ramganj of Lakshmipur.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was felt strongly close to the epicentre, report our correspondents from those districts.

However, our reporters as far as Jamalpur, Rajshahi and Khulna reported strong tremors.

Social media users also reported the earthquake from across the country, including Dhaka.

In Cumilla, close to the epicentre, at least 76 garment workers were injured when they tried to rush to exit the factory building in Chauddagram.

The incident happened at Amir Shirts Limited in Supua area around 9:40am.

However, all except four workers have been discharged from the Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex, where they took primary treatment, said Solaiman Badsha, assistant medical officer of the health facility.

"There was panic [among the people]. I was terrified. I have not felt such a strong quake in my 50 years of life. It was strong and long," said Abu Taher of Darweshpur village in Ramganj.

Mohammad Solaiman, officer-in-charge of Ramganj Police Station, said people came out on the streets out of panic.

Ramganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharmin Islam told The Daily Star that the tremor's epicentre was in Hanubais village of Darweshpur Union of the upazila.

No damage was reported till now, she said.

Lakshmipur Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Jahan told The Daily Star that she was preparing for a programme when the quake jolted the region.

"It lasted about 15 seconds. No damage was reported in the district. I have directed all UNOs to report if there is any," she added.

Mohammad Emranul Haque Bhuiyan, UNO of the neighbouring Chatkhil upazila of Lakshmipur, said the tremor was so strong that he rushed down with his family from his government residence.

In Chandpur, ten people were injured while coming out from a multistoried building during the earthquake in the district town in the morning, reports UNB.

However, all of them were slightly injured, said sources at Chandpur District Hospital.

In Noakhali's Maizdee, panic forced residents of high-rises to rush to the streets.

Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Dewan Mahbubur Rahman told The Daily Star that the quake was felt strongly in the district.

However, no damage was reported. All UNOs have been asked to keep watch on the situation, he added.

"I woke up as my bed was shaking. Thought it could be a magnitude 7 earthquake. Later, when I went to the earthquake update website USGS, I saw that it was a moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.5. If this is the case at magnitude 5.5, I wonder what will happen to us if a 7-scale earthquake strikes!" wrote one Nasim Rupak on his Facebook page from Dhaka.