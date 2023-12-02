Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

Epicentre was in Ramganj, BMD says

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Bangladesh this morning, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The earthquake jolted different parts of the country, including Dhaka, at 9:35am, Meteorologist Rubayet Kabir of BMD told The Daily Star.

The earthquake's epicentre was in Ramganj of Cumilla, said Rubayet Kabir.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

However, the United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.5.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres with the epicentre about 8 kilometres east-northeast of Ramganj, according to the USGS.

Tremors were also reported from Chattogram, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Sylhet, Khulna, Chandpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, and Brahmanbaria districts.

According to a notification from the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the earthquake was estimated to be a 5.2 magnitude one.