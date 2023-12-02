Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 09:36 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 11:52 AM

Natural disaster

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

Epicentre was in Ramganj, BMD says
earthquake in sylhet

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Bangladesh this morning, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The earthquake jolted different parts of the country, including Dhaka, at 9:35am, Meteorologist Rubayet Kabir of BMD told The Daily Star.

Top earthquake trackers for Android and iPhone

The earthquake's epicentre was in Ramganj of Cumilla, said Rubayet Kabir.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

However, the United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.5. 

Bangladesh's preparedness for a major earthquake
How prepared are we for a major earthquake?

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres with the epicentre about 8 kilometres east-northeast of Ramganj, according to the USGS.

Tremors were also reported from Chattogram, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Sylhet, Khulna, Chandpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, and Brahmanbaria districts.

rajuk study on dhaka earthquake risks
We need to be ready for earthquakes

According to a notification from the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the earthquake was estimated to be a 5.2 magnitude one.

push notification