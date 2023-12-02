At least 76 RMG workers injured in Cumilla

At least 76 garment workers were injured when they tried to rush to exit the factory building in Chauddagram of Cumilla after a 5.6 tremor jolted the country this morning.

The incident happened at Amir Shirts Limited in Supua area around 9:40am.

"We have treated 76 people so far. 4 of the injured have been sent to Cumilla Medical College for better treatment. The rest have been discharged after primary treatment," said Solaiman Badsha, assistant medical officer of the Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex.

The quake was felt strongly in Cumilla as the epicentre of it was close to it in Ramganj of Laxmipur.

Confirming the incident, Jahidul Islam, senior assistant superintendent of Chauddagram circle said, "Panic gripped workers when the earthquake shook the building. Some workers were injured."

Police and fire brigade are at the spot, he said.

Some workers alleged that the collapsible gate was locked during the incident.

"Seven to eight workers were injured when they were trying to get out of the building out of panic," said Trinath Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Chauddagram Police Station.

The injured have been sent to the local upazila health complex, the OC said, adding that the situation is under control.

Amir Shirts Limited's Managing Director Mohiuddin could not be reached for comment as he did not receive phone calls from our correspondent.