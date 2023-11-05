Buses plying Dhaka roads, but passengers in short supply

Public transport companies have been facing a commuter crisis on Dhaka streets on the first day of the 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP-Jamaat and its allied parties this morning.

Even so, buses and other public transport have significantly increased in some areas of Dhaka compared to last week's nationwide three-day blockade.

While traffic on roads was relatively light since morning, various modes of transport including CNG-run auto-rickshaws, private cars, motorcycles, buses, minibuses, and rickshaws continue to facilitate movement.

Buses, minibuses, auto-rickshaws, trucks that transport cargo, motorcycles, and private cars have all been seen operating in areas like Jatrabari, Shanir Akhara, Rayarbazar, Matuail, and Signboard.

Sparse presence of passengers were seen on buses and human haulers running on the city streets.

Multiple buses were visible at the Shanir Akhra bus stop, waiting for passengers.

Our correspondent observed a wide variety of vehicles along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, including private cars, motorcycles, goods-carrying trucks, buses, minibuses, and rickshaws.

However, inter-district bus services saw a sharp decline as only three buses left Sayedabad bus terminal until 10:30am.

Romesh Roy was waiting for a city bus at the Jatrabari intersection when he said, "I think the situation is more normal today than it was last during week's blockade. Buses are arriving one after another."

Driver Akash of Shatabdi Premium Paribahan bus, which runs on the Savar route, said, "There are more buses on the road today. But there aren't many passengers."

Meanwhile, a sizeable number of law enforcement officers were seen stationed in and around Jatrabari and the surrounding area. Preferring not to be named, a police official said, "We are on high alert to ensure there is no unrest."

Commuters in some areas like Shyamoli, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Bangla Motor, Mohakhali, and Paltan had fewer public transport options in the morning.

In contrast to a regular workday, private vehicles like cars, motorcycles and auto-rickshaws were travelling smoothly and without facing any traffic signals at all.

Around 9:00am, Shahadat Hossen, a private employee from the Bangla Motor area, said he had been waiting for a bus for almost 30 minutes. But since he was unable to find one, he was forced to take a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to his Motijheel office.