Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Nov 16, 2023 04:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BNP calls 48-hour hartal from Sunday

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Nov 16, 2023 04:34 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:20 PM
BNP call's hartal

The BNP today announced a 48-hour hartal across the country starting from Sunday (November 19) to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC) yesterday.

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing last evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said the shutdown will begin at 6:00am on Sunday.

Rizvi said they will enforce the hartal also to mount pressure on the government to step down handing over power to a neutral government and to release all the arrested BNP leaders and workers, including its secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Some other opposition parties, including Gono Odhikar Parishad and Labour Party also announced a 48-hour hartal during the same period.

Meanwhile, Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) enforced a half-day hartal from 6:00am to 2:00pm and Ganatantra Mancha enforced dawn-to-dusk hartal from 6:00am to 6:00pm today protesting the polls schedule.

Related topic:
BNP call's hartal12th National Assembly Election Scheduleprotest against poll's schedule announcement
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gana Odhikar Parishad call's hartal

Gono Odhikar Parishad calls 48-hour hartal from Sunday

2h ago
নির্বাচন কমিশনের লোগো। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|নির্বাচন

১৮ ডিসেম্বর প্রতীক বরাদ্দের আগে নির্বাচনী প্রচারণা নয়: ইসি

ইসি সচিব মো. জাহাংগীর আলম তার কার্যালয়ে এক ব্রিফিংয়ে বলেন, ‘এটা নির্বাচনী আইন ও আচরণবিধিতে আছে। নির্বাচনের ২১ আগে থেকে নির্বাচনী প্রচারণা শুরু হবে এবং ৫ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত চলবে।’

১২ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

রাতেই ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিতে পারে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, উপকূলীয় এলাকায় ভারী বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে