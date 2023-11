Gono Odhikar Parishad today announced a 48-hour hartal starting from Sunday morning demanding the cancellation of the national polls' schedule.

Nurul Haque Nur, president of the party, announced the strike after holding a procession at capital's Bijoynagar area today.

Shakil Uzzaman, office secretary of the party, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

The Election Commission yesterday announced the schedule for the 12th general election.