12th nat’l polls landmark for democracy

President tells JS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday said the ruling and the opposition parties must play constructive roles in consolidating transparency, accountability, tolerance, human rights and rule of law.

"It is obvious that there will be differences in political ideologies and views. But the citizens do not expect any difference of opinions in parliament regarding turning the House into the nucleus of democracy and development. I sincerely appeal to all to make parliament more effective and dynamic," he said.

The president was delivering his speech at the maiden session of 12th parliament. The speech was earlier approved by the cabinet.

Shahabuddin said the free, fair and impartial 12th national election, which has been appreciated at home and abroad, is a watershed in the history of the country's democracy.

"I firmly believe this is the victory of the people and also of democracy."

He lauded the efforts of all the authorities concerned, including the Election Commission and the armed forces, for successfully conducting a free, fair and impartial election through upholding the spirit of the constitution.

Regarding the election, the president said a quarter tried to obstruct the peaceful course of democracy in Bangladesh through carrying out violence. Their anti-democratic and violent activities temporarily made people anxious, but those did not deter voters from casting ballots, he said.

"The parties who stayed away from the polls carried out their political programmes without any hindrance."

He hoped the political parties will shun violence and anarchy and observe constructive programmes in a non-violent way to establish the constitutional rights of the people and ensure democracy.

"It is expected that the government will also play an appropriate role in this regard."

Shahabuddin called upon the government to take stern actions to reform the financial sector and fight corruption.

He said the country may face different formidable challenges in future and that is why the authorities need to be very cautious.

"I implore everyone to exercise caution so no one can conspire against the rights of the people."

Everyone should be careful so no person can provoke anarchy in the name of movement and harm the people's lives and livelihood, he said.

All rumours and misinformation should be dealt with appropriatelythrough involving the citizens, the president observed.

He said to make development sustainable, democracy must be strengthened institutionally, and the practice of democracy must be spread to the grassroots. Maintaining political stability is essential to continue the trend of development, he said.

Shahabuddin called upon the MPs to play a meaningful role in the parliamentary standing committees so the transparency and accountability of the government can be ensured.