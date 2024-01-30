Shirin Sharmin sworn in as Speaker of 12th Jatiya Sangsad

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was sworn in as the Speaker of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad after she was re-elected as the Speaker this afternoon.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed her name and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury seconded it.

After being elected, the session was adjourned for 20 minutes and the Speaker went to the president's chamber in the parliament to take oath, which was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku, who was presiding over the House session, said as there was only one name proposed for the post, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was elected unopposed.

Earlier the House went into session at 3:00pm with Tuku in the chair.

The process to elect the Speaker was started immediately after the session started.

The 12th parliament went into its first session this afternoon with a record 62 independent lawmakers, most of whom are Awami League leaders.