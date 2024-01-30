Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:23 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Shirin Sharmin sworn in as Speaker of 12th Jatiya Sangsad

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:10 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:23 PM
File photo

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was sworn in as the Speaker of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad after she was re-elected as the Speaker this afternoon.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed her name and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury seconded it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After being elected, the session was adjourned for 20 minutes and the Speaker went to the president's chamber in the parliament to take oath, which was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku, who was presiding over the House session, said as there was only one name proposed for the post, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was elected unopposed.

Earlier the House went into session at 3:00pm with Tuku in the chair.

The process to elect the Speaker was started immediately after the session started.

The 12th parliament went into its first session this afternoon with a record 62 independent lawmakers, most of whom are Awami League leaders.

Related topic:
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury12th Jatiya Sangsad12th parliament
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Maiden session of 12th Jatiya Sangsad begins

1h ago
Oath-taking ceremony of members of 12th parliament tomorrow

12th JS starts its journey today

16h ago
Parliament

2.76 lakh govt posts remain vacant: Minister

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury,

Biometric registration to stop crimes: Speaker

JS devoid of ‘true opposition’ again

1d ago
সবজির দামবৃদ্ধির দায় কার?
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

সবজির দামবৃদ্ধির দায় কার?

‘আকাশছোঁয়া দামের এই সময়ে আমরা কীভাবে বাঁচব?’

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দুদকের মামলার বিষয়ে যা বললেন ড. ইউনূসের আইনজীবী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification