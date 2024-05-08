Voting suspended for an hour after scuffle at Narsingdi centre

Voting was suspended for an hour in a polling centre after a scuffle between supporters of two chairman candidates of Narsingdi Sadar upazila this morning.

A chase and counter-chase took place between supporters of Anwar Hossain (Tea Cup) and Abdul Bakir (Pineapple) around 10:00am at Kakshia Govt Primary School and since then, voting at all four booths was suspended in four booths of the centre, police said.

A few people from both sides were injured.

On information, law enforcers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, and voting resumed around an hour later, our district correspondent reports.

Abdul Bakir claimed that at least 10 of his supporters were injured in the incident. The injured, whose identities could not be known immediately, were taken to a local hospital.

Humayon Kabir Liton, joint secretary of Awami league's Panchadhana union unit and a supporter of Abdul Bakir, said, "A gang of at least 10 led by Al Amin, who is locally known as a criminal, attacked us with locally made sharp weapons. They tried to control the voting centre. As we protested, they attacked our men and injured at least 10 of our people."

Anwar Hossain's supporter Al Amin, 34, denied the allegation and said, "They were making derogatory comments and attacked us. We did not assault anyone."

Shamsul Arefin, additional superintendent of police of Narsingdi, said, "On information, we rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The situation became normal after an hour. Voters are exercising their vote. A few from both groups were injured. We are investigating who is behind the incident."