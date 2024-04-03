Don’t meddle in upazila election

AL warns ministers, party lawmakers

The Awami League yesterday instructed its leaders, ministers, and lawmakers not to interfere in the upazila parishad elections and indulge in any activity that could compromise the neutrality of the polls.

The party also threatened action against those who would interfere in the election process.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday issued a statement detailing the party decision.

The instruction came after party grassroots leaders, MPs, and the so-called AL independent MPs in their meetings with AL high-ups said rifts within the party would widen as grassroots leaders, MPs, ministers, and AL independents were backing different AL leaders in the upazila polls. They are patronising candidates loyal to them to increase their influence in the upazilas, the grassroots leaders said.

The AL spokesperson Quader said the upcoming upazila election would be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner and the administration and law enforcers would perform their duties neutrally.

"There will be no scope for ministers or MPs to interfere," he said.

Quader said the opinions of the people would be reflected in the elections as the voters would exercise their franchise freely.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to cooperate with the Election Commission in holding the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner," he said.