First phase of upazila polls on May 8: EC

The first phase of this year's upazila election will be held on May 8, the Election Commission said today.

A total of 152 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the first phase, announced the EC around 1:00pm today, following a meeting of the election commissioners.

The EC set April 15 as the last date for nomination paper submission, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, he added.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases.