Elections
Star Digital Report
Thu Mar 21, 2024 01:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 02:38 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

First phase of upazila polls on May 8: EC

Star Digital Report
Thu Mar 21, 2024 01:58 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 02:38 PM
Bangladesh Election Commission

The first phase of this year's upazila election will be held on May 8, the Election Commission said today.

A total of 152 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the first phase, announced the EC around 1:00pm today, following a meeting of the election commissioners.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The EC set April 15 as the last date for nomination paper submission, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, he added.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases.

Related topic:
upazila parishad pollsUpazila pollsupazila polls in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Upazila Polls: One killed as AL factions clash

AL men fight it out among themselves

Upazila Election vote turnout

2nd Phase of UZ Polls: Less than 15pc votes cast in four upazilas

Fifth phase upazila election 2019

5th-Phase UZ Polls: Turnout lowest in 10 years

UPDF member Uday Bikash Chakma shot dead

Upazila Polls: Jubo League leader killed in Jamalpur

|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

এনআরবিসি ব্যাংকের বোর্ডরুমে অস্ত্রধারী

চার পর্বের ধারাবাহিক প্রতিবেদনের প্রথম পর্বে থাকছে এনআরবিসি ব্যাংকের ঋণ কেলেঙ্কারি এবং বোর্ডরুমে বন্দুক নিয়ে প্রবেশের ঘটনা।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের সময় যানবাহনের চাপ, কিছু জায়গায় জট হবেই: কাদের

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X