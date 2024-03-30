Upcoming upazila elections: Many equations on AL’s mind

Awami League's strategic decision to not provide the party's electoral symbol for the candidates in the upcoming upazila polls is aimed at dealing with multiple issues.

The ruling party wants to entice the grassroots leaders of the opposition parties, including BNP, into the electoral race and also to let the new and popular second-tier AL leaders contest the polls.

The upazila polls will be held in phases starting from May 8.

Making the election participatory and increasing the turnout are also in AL's mind, according to party insiders.

They said the ruling party lawmakers are taking the election as a chance to tighten their grip on the ogranisation in their respective constituencies by supporting the candidates loyal to them and working to ensure their smooth victories.

On the other hand, the AL leaders and former MPs, who were defeated by fellow party men in January 7 national polls, are also trying to oppose the candidates loyal to the incumbent lawmakers by fielding candidates of their choice to strengthen their position.

Many AL leaders, however, think the party's strategy will deepen internal feud at the grassroots and the upazila polls would ultimately turn out to be a battle between "AL versus AL".

"The division in the party grassroots which was created centering the national polls would deepen further over the upazila elections. The situation has become so dire that local Awami League leaders are socially mingling with the opposition party leaders rather than their party colleagues," a top AL leader from a southern district told The Daily Star wishing anonymity.

According to sources, the AL will neither interfere in the selection of candidates nor in the election, but it will ensure that no one can win uncontested.

The ruling party also thinks if BNP formally boycotts the upazila elections, many of its grassroots leaders will run going against the party's decision and that would lead to a chaos in the party's grassroots. If BNP goes tough against those leaders, including expulsion, the party will lose its grip on the grassroots, AL leaders said.

The AL's strategy seems to have worked so far as a significant number of leaders of the opposition parties participated in the recently held Cumilla city mayoral by-polls and municipality polls.

In Mymensingh's Trishal municipality, Aminul Islam, former joint convener of BNP's youth front Jubo Dal, has been elected mayor, defeating the wife of local independent MP BM Aniszzaman.

According to AL, leaders with strong popularity and fresh image will come out victorious in the election. Even if a good number of opposition leaders win the upazila polls, the ruling party has no problem with that.

According to party sources, the upazila elections will help the AL recognise its popular and future leaders.

But the AL high-command will not tolerate any violation of the party discipline and any statement against the party and the government by the candidates.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, has already conveyed this message to the grassroots leaders who met her at the Gono Bhaban recently, according to insiders.

However, incumbent MPs' nepotism has already become evident in two recent elections as they picked candidates like a nomination board does.

For instance, the Cumilla City AL declared Tahseen Bahar as the party candidate for the March 9 mayoral by-polls to Cumilla City Corporation.

Tahseen is the organising secretary of Cumilla City AL, while his father Bahauddin Bahar is the president of the same unit and also the local MP. Local AL leader Nurur Rahman Mahmud also contested the election throwing a challenge to his fellow party colleague.

Speaking to The Daily Star, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "People will vote for the candidates of their choice. It won't matter who would field whom or whether a candidate is the favorite of an individual. It is not important who has picked an aspirant and how. Voters will decide who will be elected."

He also said there is no problem if the voters and the AL activists jointly extend their support to a particular candidate.

"We will appreciate that. We welcome the candidates who are popular among the voters."

He said the upazila election is open to all, including the leaders of the opposition parties.

Nasim said he thought that many BNP grassroots leaders would participate in the polls even if the party stays away.