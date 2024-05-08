Voting underway in 139 upazilas in first phase

The first phase of upazila parishad election started this morning. The photo was taken at Brahmandi Kamini Kishore Maulik Government High School in Narsingdi town at 8:20am. Photo: Jahidul Islam

The first phase of the sixth upazila parishad election is underway in 139 upazilas across the country.

Voting began at 8:00am. It will continue until 4:00pm.

The battle of ballots will take place among the independents, mostly from the ruling Awami League as political parties have not fielded candidates.

BNP and many other parties are staying away from the polls like they did in the case of the January 7 national election.

However, at least 64 BNP leaders are running in today's polls going against its decision, said party sources.