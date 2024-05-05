Upazila Polls: AL, BNP struggle to keep a grip on grassroots

The upazila election has exposed how neither of the two major parties, the Awami League and BNP, has full control over the grassroots leaders.

The ruling AL asked its lawmakers to make sure their relatives do not compete in the upazila parishad election, but at least 50 relatives of AL MPs are in the first phase of the election to be held in 150 upazilas on May 8.

The BNP has shunned the election and expelled 77 local leaders in the first and 61 in the second phase of the election. The party is also distributing flyers among people, urging them to boycott the polls.

Despite the harsh measures, at least 50 local BNP leaders are on campaign trails, running for different posts in the upazila parishad in the third phase of the election, scheduled for May 29.

Seeing its instructions fall on deaf ears, the AL is no longer threatening its leaders with harsh measures. The party also narrowed the definition of "relatives" to just children and spouses.

"Every leader should obey the party directives. Those who ignored the directive might face action." — AFM Bahauddin Nasim, AL joint general secretary

The BNP still maintains that it will expel leaders who participate in the polls. Insiders say that if a significant number of expelled BNP leaders get elected in the early phases, an even greater number of party members will participate later.

In the first phase of the polls, 24 grassroots BNP leaders are running for chairman, 21 for vice-chairman, and 19 for female vice-chairman, according to the party.

In the second phase of upazila election to be held in 160 upazilas on May 21, 26 BNP grassroots leaders are vying for chairman, 19 for vice-chairman, and 16 for female vice-chairman post.

Contacted, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy "The [BNP] men who are participating are just over enthusiastic about the election. They want to compete in any election that comes along the way. Also, in many places, Awami League leaders have fielded BNP men to strategically beat the opponents from their own party."

"The [BNP] men who are participating are just over enthusiastic about the election. They want to compete in any election that comes along the way." — Gayeshwar Chandra Roy BNP standing committee member

He also alleged that the ruling party is offering money to local BNP leaders who would be willing to compete in the election.

Asked if the expulsions could weaken the party, Gayeshwar said his party's local leaders have nothing to gain from the polls. "Before deciding to boycott the polls, we did a survey on what the grassroots leaders want. Their sentiments have been reflected in our decision."

Mirza Abbas, another BNP standing committee member, yesterday told a programme in front of Jatiya Press Club that the Upazila Parishad election was a trap that the BNP had not fallen into.

In the third phase, BNP leaders are running in Khulna, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Bhola, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Cumilla, Kurigram, Narsingdi, Tangail, Manikganj, Thakurgaon, Patuakhali, Sirajganj and Naogaon. There is still time for withdrawal from the race.

Tangail Sadar BNP President Asgor Ali, who is running for chairman, told the Daily Star that he would not back down.

"As I have popularity in my area, I decided to participate in the election. Let the party do what it can. I am going to the doors of the constituents for their votes," he said.

In the third phase, relatives of 18 AL lawmakers are in the race, up from 15 in the second phase. Around 30 relatives of the AL lawmakers and ministers are participating in the first phase.

Ruling AL's instructions for party MPs were largely unheeded as in the recent past the ruling party didn't take any stern action against party leaders for violating party discipline which might encourage MPs to ignore the party decision, according to AL insiders.

The MP's nepotism pushed the party's dedicated grassroots leaders in a tough spot. Many AL leaders think MPs backing their loyal leaders and relatives might deepen the already existing rivalry within the party.

According to AL sources, ruling AL lawmakers are taking the election as an opportunity to tighten their grip on their areas by supporting the candidates loyal to them, while many MPs are putting their weights behind their close relatives, especially children, brothers and spouses.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Star that Sheikh Hasina wants unity in the party.

"Every leader should obey the party directives. Those who ignored the directive might face action," he said.