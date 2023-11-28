Rift wide open in JP over polls nomination

Candidates for 287 seats unveiled; Mymensingh-4 kept open for Raushan

Jatiya Party unveiled its nominees for 287 constituencies yesterday.

The JP said it did not get any nomination seekers for a handful of constituencies and party ticket winners for the rest would be announced later.

It said it left Mymensingh-4 vacant for Leader of the Opposition and JP Chief Patron Raushan Ershad, who is yet to collect her nomination form.

Raushan's son Rahgir Almahe (Saad Ershad) MP and opposition chief whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga also did not collect nomination forms for the January 7 national election.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu made the list public at a press conference at the JP chairman's Banani office.

The unveiling of the list widened the gap between JP Chairman GM Quader and Raushan, said a number of JP leaders.

Quader is the MP from Lalmonirhat-3. But this time, he will run from Rangpur-3, where Saad Ershad is the incumbent MP.

Rangpur-3 was JP founder HM Ershad's constituency. After his demise, his son Saad Ershad was elected in a by-election.

Quader will also run from Dhaka-17 while his wife Sherifa Quader will take part in the election from Dhaka-18.

HM Shahriar Asif, a relative of Quader, will run from Ranpur-1. Ranga is the incumbent there.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Saad Ershad yesterday said he wanted party ticket for Rangpur-3, but the leaders loyal to the party chairman did not give him the nomination form.

"They [Quader and his followers] actually want to wipe out the names of HM Ershad's family members. You can visit my electoral area and ask the locals how many development works I have implemented there," he said.

A JP leader loyal to Raushan said the opposition leader has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss the elected-related issues.

"We are now waiting for the prime minister's decision regarding the conflict between Raushan Ershad and GM Quader over nominations," the JP leader told this correspondent wishing anonymity.

Golam Moshi, political secretary to the opposition leader, told The Daily Star last night that they were "forced out of the electoral race" which might lead to another split in the JP.

Asked about not naming any candidate for Mymensingh-4, Chunnu at the press conference said, "Raushan Ershad is the honourable chief patron of our party. Showing respect to her, we have not fielded any candidate for that seat."

About not nominating Saad Ershad, he said the lawmaker did not collect and submit the party's nomination form.

On the issue of Ranga, the JP leader said he was expelled from the party. "How will he get Jatiya Party ticket?"

Regarding the Raushan-Quader conflict, Chunnu said, "If there is any differences between them, it is their family matter. But we don't have any dispute with her in the party."

Although Chunnu said they have named candidates for 289 seats, in fact the figure was found to be 287.

"We have named more than one candidates in some seats due to intra-party conflict in those constituencies," he added.

The JP has named two candidates each in 10 constituencies.

Asked about not nominating Rustum Ali FarajiMP of Pirojpur-3, Chunnu said although he had been involved in the party for long, they now doubt his loyalty.

The main opposition party in parliament has nominated eight women, including Salma Islam (Dhaka-1).

Chunnu said the JP was assured of a free and fair election. "If the election is free and fair, we will have majority in parliament and assume power."