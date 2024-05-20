Phase 2 UZ Polls: AL working to contain feuds, increase turnout

Shifting focus from its earlier position to keep relatives of its lawmakers from the upazila election, the ruling Awami League now seeks to minimise internal feuds centering on the polls and increase the voter turnout.

Party sources say their grassroots have been directed to avoid infighting and mudslinging during the polls period.

"We have instructed the grassroots to shun infighting over the upazila polls. We decided not to give party nomination and allow anyone to use the party symbol for a reason. Our aim is to make the election participatory. We want a festive election held in a competitive mood. But we don't want to see any conflict in the name of competition," AL Organising Secretary Mirza Azam told The Daily Star.

He said they expect a higher turnout in the second phase of the polls, to be held in 158 upazilas tomorrow.

The party directive to the grassroots not to engage in infighting comes as incumbent ministers and MPs, defeated MP candidates and the so-called AL independent lawmakers who won the January 7 national election are all trying to tighten their grip on local politics by having their favoured candidates win the upazila polls.

The results of the infighting involving the January 7 election were also reflected in the first phase of the upazila polls, held on May 8.

Fifty-five candidates supported by ministers and MPs won the local election race, while 38 lost. Seven relatives of ministers and MPs were elected, while six lost. Three children of MPs have also won the chairman post.

Attracting more voters is also on AL's mind as turnout in the first phase was recorded at 36 percent, the lowest since 2009.

Party leaders expect a better turnout this time as they try to ensure equal electioneering opportunities for all.

AL sources say the turnout in the first phase was low as candidates from the ruling party did not campaign hard since BNP and other major political parties boycotted the polls.

The ruling party's desire to make the election look participatory is also not working in some cases.

Even before the voting day in the second phase, seven candidates each have been elected unopposed as chairman, vice-chairman, and female vice-chairman (reserved) in as many upazilas.

Besides, no election is needed in two upazilas -- Cumilla Adarsha Sadar and Chattogram's Raozan -- as candidates in all three posts have won uncontested.

In the 158 upazilas in the second phase, 605 candidates are running for chairman, 694 for vice-chairman and 529 for female vice-chairman posts.

The ruling party seems to have softened its position on relatives after its instructions were ignored by the grassroots. The party later narrowed the definition of "relatives" down to just children and spouses.

In the second phase, 17 relatives of MPs, including two ministers and one state minister, are running.

Nazrul Majid Mahmud, younger brother of Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, is running for chairman from Monohardi of Narsingdi. Eashanul Hakim, cousin of Railways Minister Zillul Hakim, is running for chairman from Baliakandi of Rajbari. Jamil Hasan, elder brother of State Minister Rumana Ali, is running for chairman from Sreepur of Gazipur.

Brothers of two former ministers Nuruzzaman Ahmed, MP from Lalmonirhat-2, and AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP from Cumilla-10, are running for chairman. Nuruzzaman's younger brother and son are vying for chairman from Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat.

Besides, relatives of a whip and an AL central committee member are in the race.

A total of 457 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed to maintain law and order ahead of the voting day, reports UNB.