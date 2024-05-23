Voter turnout second lowest in 16 years

Shows EC data on 2nd phase UZ polls

The overall voter turnout in Tuesday's second phase of the upazila polls was 37.57 percent, the second lowest since 2009, according to Election Commission data.

The turnout in the first phase of the upazila polls on May 8 was low as well -- 36 percent.

During the 2009 upazila polls, 70.57 percent voters had cast their ballots. The figure dropped to 61.23 percent in 2014.

In the first phase of the elections in 78 upazilas in 2019, the turnout was 43.31 percent. In the subsequent four phases, the turnouts were 41.25 percent, 41.41 percent, 36.54 percent, and 38.62 percent. The average turnout in that elections was 40 percent.

This year, 38.47 percent voters exercised their franchise in 129 upazilas where elections were held using paper ballots. The figure was 32.17 percent in 23 upazilas where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used.

Panchari upazila of Khagrachhari logged the highest turnout at 74.95 percent, while Bagmara of Rajshahi recorded the lowest 17.98 percent. Voting in both the upazilas was conducted using paper ballots.

AL MEN WIN BIG AGAIN

Like the first phase of the upazila polls, Awami League men won chairman elections in almost all 156 upazilas that went to polls in the second phase on Tuesday.

Though the ruling party did not field candidates this year, grassroots AL leaders ran for chairman as independents.

Party sources said at least 136 AL leaders have been elected upazila chairman and at least six expelled BNP leaders have won chairman polls.

BNP boycotted the elections saying that polls cannot be held in a free and fair manner under the incumbent Election Commission. The party has expelled many grassroots leaders for running in the elections.

This year, a total of 24 women candidates contested the upazila polls in the first phase. In the second phase, the number went up by only one.

Only six women chairman candidates became victorious in the two phases of the upazila elections. Of them, four won the polls in the second phase, shows EC data.

On Tuesday, Selina Mirza won the chairman polls to Ullapara Upazila Parishad in Sirajganj, Sabekunnahar was elected chairman of Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat, Nargis Begum of Bhuapur upazila in Tangail and Wana Marzia Nitu of Galachipa upazila in Patuakhali.

Chairman elections were not held in seven out of the 156 upazilas that went to the polls on Tuesday as the candidates there were elected uncontested.

In the first phase of the polls, Sarkar Farhana Akter was elected chairman of Domar upazila in Nilphamari and Roma Akter of Nasirnagar upazila in Brahmanbaria.

A total of 139 upazilas went to polls on May 8 and eight of them saw the chairman aspirants becoming elected uncontested.

In the previous upazila polls held in 495 upazilas in 2019, seven women were elected upazila chairman.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said a fewer number of women candidates are winning the upazila polls and the number of women participating in the direct election is less.

The number of women in politics is less which is another reason for a few women candidates coming out victorious, he said.

The sixth upazila parishad elections are being held in four phases this year.

A total of 112 upazilas will vote in the third phase on May 29, and 56 in the fourth phase on June 5.