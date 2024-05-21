UZ election: polling agents 'intimidated, beaten up' in Narayanganj

Polling agents are being intimidated and beaten up by rivals in two upazilas of Narayanganj as upazila election is underway across the country today, two chairman candidates alleged.

In Araihazar upazila, former upazila Awami League president and former upazila chairman Shahjalal Mia claimed this morning that at least 100 of his agents and their family members were picked up in different places of the upazila overnight and threatened and beaten up.

He claimed that Nazrul Islam, the lawmaker of Narayanganj-2 and chairman of Duptara Union Parishad, picked up all his agents of Panchgaon Manohar Government Primary School and Dewanpara Government Primary School centres around midnight and threatened them.

Besides, at least five of his agents were allegedly picked up and beaten up when they were entering at Domar Char Government Primary School and Panchani Madrasa centres in Khagkanda union in the morning.

Upazila Swechchhasebak League and former president Kazi Sujan Iqbal and upazila AL executive member and former UP chairman Mohammad Saiful Islam are, among others, contesting for the chairman post.

Rafiqul Islam and Shahida Mosharraf were elected uncontested as vice-chairman and female vice-chairman respectively.

In Sonargaon upazila, four candidates -- former upazila AL general secretary Mahfuzur Rahman Kalam, upazila vice-chairman Babul Hossain Omar, upazila Jubo League president Rafiqul Islam and upazila Jubo League general secretary Mohammad Ali Haider -- are contesting for the chairman post.

Mahfuzur Rahman alleged this morning that Babul Hossain's supporters surrounded centres in Char Kishoreganj, Char Hogla and Kanchpur of Sambhupura Union of Sonargaon.

"They are not allowing any agents and voters to enter the centres," he said.

Mahfuzur added that he verbally informed the returning officer about this.

Nazmul Islam and Babul Hossain did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages to talk about these issues.

In Rupganj upazila, two candidates are in the fray for the post of chairman. They are Habibur Rahman, executive member of the upazila Awami League, and Abu Hossain Bhuiyan, former chairman of Rupganj Union Parishad.

In this upazila, former district council member and director of Rongdhanu Group Mizanur Rahman was elected vice-chairman and Ferdousi Akter was elected uncontested as female vice-chairman.

No complaint was received in Rupganj till filing this report.

Narayanganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shakib Al Rabbi, the returning officer of the election, told media that there were allegations of beating agents in two centres in Araihazar and not allowing agents to enter three centers in Sonargaon.

"We took immediate action," he added.

BNP and like-minded parties are not in the race as they have already announced to boycott the election.