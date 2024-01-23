BNP won’t join upazila polls under current govt: Rizvi

After boycotting the national election, BNP has now decided not to join the upcoming upazila parishad polls under the current government.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

"We have always said that any election under Sheikh Hasina will never be peaceful, credible, and fair. So, BNP had taken a decision not to go to any election under her. BNP still stands by that decision," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Awami League Central Working Committee at an emergency meeting decided not to field party candidates and allocate party's election symbol "boat" in any local government polls, including the upcoming elections to city corporations, municipalities, and upazila parishads.

Asked what BNP will do if the elections are held without party symbols, Rizvi said, "We're saying that the elections will not be fair under this government...we still stick to our decision of not going to any polls under Sheikh Hasina since no free and fair election can ever be held under her."

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on Monday said the first phase of upazila polls can be held by April 30 considering the beginning of the SSC examinations in February and Ramadan month in March.

Justifying their decision to boycott the upcoming upazila polls, Rizvi said the country's people know how the 12th parliamentary election was held under Sheikh Hasina and what were its results and nature.

He said it was also proved through the national elections in 2014 and 2018 that credible polls are not possible under the Awami League government.

"Sheikh Hasina in no way believes in democracy, no matter what statements she makes. She doesn't believe in the power of the people, the will of the people," the BNP leader said.

He said the government conducted "a strange and farcical election as per its master plan with the support of its masters as it is least bothered about democracy and public opinions."