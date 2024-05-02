3rd phase UZ polls: 1,588 candidates submit nomination papers

A total of 1,588 aspirants submitted nomination papers to contest in the third phase of upazila elections slated for May 29.

In this phase, a total of 112 upazila will go to polls. Today was the last day to submit nomination papers.

A total of 570 aspirants have submitted nominations for the post of chairman, 618 for vice chairman, and 400 for vice chairman posts reserved for women, an Election Commission press release said.

As there is only one candidate each for the posts of vice chairman in the polls for Bhandaria of Pirojpur and Abahoynagar of Jashore, vice chairman for reserved for women in Bhandaria of Pirojpur, Chandnaish of Chattogram and Chhatak of Sunamganj, if the nominations are approved after scrutiny, the EC will declare them unopposed winners.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 5, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 12.