Upazila Election: Astronomical rise in incumbents’ income

TIB finds after analysing candidates’ affidavits

The incomes and moveable assets of incumbent chairmen, vice-chairmen and vice-chairmen in reserved posts for women at the upazila parishads have seen a whopping rise, according to a Transparency International Bangladesh report.

Unveiled yesterday, the report shows that their incomes rose by up to 18,233 percent, while their movable assets soared up to 4,251 percent since 2014.

In the first phase of this year's upazila polls, the number of candidates with moveable or liquid assets worth at least Tk 1 crore each has more than doubled in five years.

TIB prepared the report after analysing the affidavits submitted by candidates in 144 upazilas to the Election Commission.

A total of 150 upazilas are expected to go to polls in the first phase tomorrow.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman described the results of the analysis as "shocking".

He said it can be seen that the earnings of many candidates have increased "astonishingly", and in some cases, the rate of rise in income and wealth is even higher than that of national election candidates.

"There are also doubts about whether the information in the affidavits is legit or correct. Some candidates have presented very low income, which is unbelievable."

Analysing the data of incumbent chairmen, vice-chairmen and vice-chairmen in the reserved seats for women, who are contesting in the first phase of upazila polls, TIB found that the incomes of 31 such such candidates increased by 100-18,233 percent since 2014.

One such candidate is Rawshan Ara Sarkar, a vice-chairman candidate in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila.

"Her income was Tk 24,000 ahead of the 2014 upazila polls. It increased to Tk 2,80,000 ahead of the 2019 polls and soared to Tk 44 lakh ahead of this year's election," said a TIB source.

He said the incomes of eight other candidates saw a growth of 1,065-10,074 percent.

According to the report, the income growth of upazila parishad representatives in 10 years was also up to 18,233 percent. It was similar to the increase rate of an MP's income in 15 years, which is up to 20,192 percent.

TIB officials added that moveable assets of upazila representatives rose up to 4,251 percent in five years -- higher than the growth rate of an MP's moveable properties [3,065 percent] in the stipulated time frame.

TK 1CR ASSETS

TIB Director Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, while presenting the findings, said that in the first phase of this year's polls, a whopping 117 candidates -- 94 for chairman posts, 17 for vice-chairman posts, and six for vice-chairman posts reserved for women -- have moveable assets worth at least Tk 1 crore.

In the 2019 polls of the same upazilas, 45 candidates owned moveable or liquid assets worth Tk 1 crore or more. The number was 34 in the 2014 polls.

Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan, a chairman candidate of Gopalganj Sadar, has movable assets worth Tk 25.24 crore – the highest. Meanwhile, Anwarul Islam, chairman candidate of Rangpur's Kaunia upazila, comes in second with Tk 20.30 crore.

"In our country, politics and public representation are power-oriented. Personal gain often takes priority over public welfare" Iftekharuzzaman said.

"The pursuit of political power is seen as a pathway to unlimited wealth expansion, resulting in unhealthy competition. Of concern is whether businessmen entering politics are following proper procedures and engaging in fair competition.

"Those who still aspire to promote a healthy, people-oriented political culture are now nearly extinct or marginalised in the face of power politics."

BUSINESSPERSON CANDIDATES RISING

According to the report, 56 percent of candidates for chairman, vice-chairman and for vice-chairman posts reserved for women in the first phase of the upazila polls are businesspeople, the report said.

The number of businesspersons contesting the 2019 polls in the same upazilas was 53 percent. In 2014, it was 48 percent.

The report said there were 1,723 candidates in the 2014 polls, 1,467 candidates in the 2019 polls, and 1,606 candidates this year.

TIB said businesspersons made up 70 percent of chairman candidates for the first phase of this year's upazila polls; 69 percent of vice-chairman candidates; and 24 percent of candidates for the vice-chairman posts reserved for women.

LAND BEYOND LEGAL LIMIT

Ifthekharuzzaman said that according to the law, a citizen can own a maximum of 100 bighas or 33 acres of land.

However, at least 10 candidates have land beyond that limit.

AKM Jahangir, chairman candidate in Bandarban Sadar upazila, has 74.27 acres of land, while Ariful Alam Chowdhury, chairman candidate in Chattogram's Situkunda upazila, has 40.1 acres of land. Six others candidates have land between 40 acres and 51.76 acres.