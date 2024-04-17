112 upazilas to go to polls on May 29

The third phase of this year's upazila elections will be held on May 29, the Election Commission announced this afternoon.

A total of 112 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the third phase, EC secretary Jahangir Alam said while announcing the election schedule after a meeting of the election commissioners.

The EC set May 2 as the last date for nomination paper submission, May 5 to scrutinise the nomination papers, and May 12 as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases.

A total of 150 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the first phase on May 8 and 161 upazilas will go to polls on May 21.

The fourth phase is expected to take place on June 5. The EC has made it mandatory for aspiring candidates to submit nominations online to prevent breach of the electoral code.