The Daily Star, HSBC honour high achievers in O, A level exams

The Daily Star and the HSBC Bank is honouring the high achievers in O- and A-Level examinations in a programme today, with a tagline "Saluting the nation builders of tomorrow".

HSBC is the title sponsor of the event titled 23rd The Daily Star HSBC O & A level Awards. Meanwhile, Pearson Edexcel and Cambridge are the academic partners.

Photo: Star

The students from both Edexcel and Cambridge are being honoured for their outstanding results in O- and A-Level at the Mirpur indoor stadium. The Daily Star is awarding a total of 2,563 students, including 1,765 O-level and 656 A-level students, for their achievements.

The awardees' parents, families, teachers, friends, and special guests are also attending the event.

The programme started with the rendition of the national anthem.

Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star, Mahfuz Anam, welcomed all shortly after the programme began around 9:20am. By then, the indoor stadium was full to the brim.

Photo: Star

The Daily Star initiated the unique annual event in 1999, which, over the years, has turned into a source of inspiration for many.