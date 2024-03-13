Schools to stay open in Ramadan

Apex court upholds government decision

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the government's decision to keep the primary and secondary schools open for the first 10 and 15 days respectively during Ramadan.

On the first day of the fasting month yesterday, schools in Dhaka city witnessed a significant drop in attendance in classes as there was confusion among the students, parents and teachers over the decision.

Visiting several schools, this newspaper found lower-than-usual attendance in classes.

Al Amin, a student of Rajdhani High School, said, "I have come to school because there were rumours that schools won't be shut during Ramadan. But many of my friends are absent as they thought that the school would remain closed."

Md Mozammel Huq, head teacher of the school, said less than 50 percent students were present yesterday.

"This happened because there was confusion among the students and guardians about the closure of the school."

Anjuman Ara Laizu, head teacher of BG Press High School, said it would have been better for the teachers and students if the schools were closed during Ramadan.

"But as the authorities have decided to keep the schools open, we have to follow the decision," she said.

Jamal Uddin, head teacher of Tejgaon Model High School, said they kept the school closed yesterday in line with the High Court order.

"We informed our students through SMS about school closure and reopening."

It would be helpful if the authorities concerned well in advance inform the schools about the closure well in advance of Ramadan, he observed.

The education and primary and mass education ministries in separate notifications yesterday said the secondary schools will remain open until March 25 while the primary schools will resume classes until March 21.

Earlier in the day, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court halted the High Court order that on Sunday stayed the government decision on keeping the schools open.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the stay order after holding a hearing on a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

The apex court also asked the state to file a leave to appeal petition with it against the HC order.