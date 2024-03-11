Schools to stay shut in Ramadan

HC stays govt decision to keep those open

Primary and secondary schools across the country will remain closed throughout the month of Ramadan, the High Court said yesterday.

In response to a writ petition, the court stayed for two months the government decisions of keeping the primary schools open for the first 10 days and secondary schools for the first 15 days of Ramadan.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order and rule after a petition was filed by Md Shafiur Rahman Chowdhury, guardian of a student, challenging the government's February 8 notifications.

Citing the grounds of the petition, lawyer AKM Faiz said the fasting students and their parents would suffer and traffic congestion would worsen if schools are kept open during the Ramadan.

However, many guardians were confused whether the schools would remain open or not until yesterday evening as the school authorities were yet to make any decision to this end.

"We are not sure whether we would have to send our children to schools during Ramadan. The education offices should clarify the matter as soon as possible," said Sharmin Rahman, a mother from Mirpur.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said they were waiting for the copy of the court order.

"We will take steps as per the rules once we get the copy," Prof Nehal Ahmed, director general of the DSHE, told The Daily Star in the evening.

Yesterday, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks as to why the notifications issued on February 8 ordering that primary and secondary schools be kept open during Ramadan should not be declared illegal.

Petitioner's lawyer Faiz and Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told this newspaper that the schools would remain closed for 30 days during the Ramadan.

Shaifuzzaman said the government would move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

Lawyer Mahmuda Khanam also appeared for the petitioner.