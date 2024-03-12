Pry, secondary schools to stay open for first 10 and 15 days during Ramadan: SC

The Supreme Court today cleared the way for the government to keep the primary and secondary schools across the country open for the first 10 and 15 days respectively during the month of Ramadan.

The Appellate Division of the SC stayed the High Court order that on Sunday that the schools will remain closed during Ramadan.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the stay order after holding hearing on a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

The four other judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while Senior lawyer AKM Faiz argued for the writ petitioner who challenged the government notifications for keeping the schools open during Ramadan.

On March 10, the High Court said primary and secondary schools across the country will remain shut throughout the month of Ramadan.

The court delivered the order following a writ petition filed by the guardian of a student.