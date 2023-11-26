Education
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:17 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:44 PM

HSC, equivalent exam results: Girls outshine boys in pass rate, GPA-5 achievement

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:17 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:44 PM
Students celebrating their HSC results at Rajuk Uttara Model College, Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

Female students outperformed their male counterparts in this year's HSC and equivalent exams.

The pass rate for girls was 80.57 percent, while it was 76.76 percent for boys, according to the results announced by Education Minister Dipu Moni at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital this afternoon.  

A total of 49,365 girls secured GPA 5 compared to 43,230 boys.

A total of 10,67,852 students passed the exams and overall pass rate was 78.64 percent.

More to follow….

