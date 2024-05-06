CU to introduce dope tests for freshers in 2023-24 academic session

For the first time in the country, Chittagong University (CU) will introduce dope tests for freshers who passed the recent entry exams under different faculties for the 2023-2024 academic session.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the university's deans committee yesterday chaired by CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Abu Taher.

Following the decision, students now have to pass the dope test before their final admission to the CU. The test will be conducted at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said the teachers.

Confirming the matter, Professor Siraj Ud Dowla, dean of the social science faculty, told The Daily Star, "We have taken the move in the nation's interest. Dope test will be conducted on those who have successfully passed the admission test.

"Both male and female students will give their blood samples to the CMCH and later the results will be submitted to the administration for a final list. If someone is found positive, he or she will be not able to take admission," he added.

For vacant seats, we will choose students from the waiting list and he or she will go through the same process, he added.

Chittagong University's admission test for first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes was held from March 2.