Education
Star Digital Report
Mon May 6, 2024 12:42 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 01:33 PM

Most Viewed

Education

CU to introduce dope tests for freshers in 2023-24 academic session

Star Digital Report
Mon May 6, 2024 12:42 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 01:33 PM
Chittagong University logo

For the first time in the country, Chittagong University (CU) will introduce dope tests for freshers who passed the recent entry exams under different faculties for the 2023-2024 academic session.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the university's deans committee yesterday chaired by CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Abu Taher.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Following the decision, students now have to pass the dope test before their final admission to the CU. The test will be conducted at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said the teachers.

Confirming the matter, Professor Siraj Ud Dowla, dean of the social science faculty, told The Daily Star, "We have taken the move in the nation's interest. Dope test will be conducted on those who have successfully passed the admission test.

"Both male and female students will give their blood samples to the CMCH and later the results will be submitted to the administration for a final list. If someone is found positive, he or she will be not able to take admission," he added.

For vacant seats, we will choose students from the waiting list and he or she will go through the same process, he added.

Chittagong University's admission test for first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes was held from March 2.

Related topic:
Dope testChittagong University
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BCL refusing to leave Chittagong University halls

Can BCL always do as they please?

7m ago

CU sexual assault: Arrestees are BCL activists, supporters, Rab says

1y ago

Unbridled BCL men

7y ago

BCL activists lock CU gate, protesting attack on 2 leaders

1y ago
Chhatra Front activist attacked by BCL men

CU teacher sacked over exam 'forgery'

5y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সুন্দরবনের আগুন: বিভাগীয় বন কর্মকর্তা বলছেন ‘সম্পূর্ণ নিভে গেছে’

ফায়ার সার্ভিস ও নৌবাহিনী বলছে, আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

আজও কালবৈশাখী ও শিলা বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification