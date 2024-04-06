Chittagong University wins the “Best Memorial Award” in international moot court competition

The prestigious TMA Pai International Moot Court Competition 2024, inaugurated by Manipal Law School in India, experienced the triumphant emergence of the Chittagong University law team, who secured the "Best Memorial Award" and received a prize money of INR 20,000. The three members of them – Itminan Monir Basilis, Md Monirul Islam Hridoy, and Ismita Azim – are all students of the university's Law department. The team emerged victorious among 16 teams from around the world, including India, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Nepal.

The two-day international competition took place from March 30 to 31 at Manipal Law School in Bangalore, India. The competition consisted of two phases. In the first phase, teams submitted memorials, and Chittagong University secured a place in the final round among various competing teams worldwide. Then, in the final phase held from March 30 to 31, they won the Best Memorial Award, surpassing 48 participants from 16 teams worldwide.

Expressing his feelings, Itminan Monir Basilis stated, "It's challenging to articulate our feelings in words. We are delighted to play a role in enhancing the reputation of our department and university internationally and earning respect for our country. It's a matter of pride for us. The judges of the competition separately commended us, expressing their admiration for how Chittagong University is progressing in Bangladesh. They were very impressed with our memorial check as we had provided more than 300 citations for each side of the memorial."