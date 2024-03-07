Shooting a student: Teacher bought illegal arms from bordering district

Say investigators

Arrested doctor Rayhan Sharif, who shot his student during a viva exam on Monday, had bought his two pistols illegally from a southern district.

During primary interrogation, Rayhan, a teacher of community medicine at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj, told police that he bought one of the pistols in August and the other in October last year from the same source. He said he also bought 81 bullets.

Police also recovered 12 knives in possession of the former Chhatra League leader.

The investigators were trying to unearth the arms and ammunition supply chain and Rayhan's motive for collecting them, Sirajganj Superintendent of Police Arifur Rahman Mondal told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said they asked a court for a seven-day remand in the arms case.

Police said they learnt that Rayhan that day asked his students in the classroom whether any one of them had any pets.

When Arafat Amin Tamal, a third-year student, said he had some birds, Rayhan brandished his pistol and said this was his pet. That was when the gun was fired, said the SP, adding that Tamal, who was shot, gave a similar narrative.

Police said Rayhan's Facebook page had pictures of a firearm and that he had downloaded many videos on firearms into his phone.

WHO IS RAYHAN

Rayhan was the vice president of the Rajshahi Medical College unit of the pro-ruling party Chhatra League when he was a medical student there.

"I was afraid of him as I knew that he carried a pistol with him. I always avoided him," a physician at the college said wishing not to be named.

The then BCL leaders and some teachers covered for him, the doctor said.

RMC Principal Prof Nawshad Ali said, "Rayhan would express his anger over trivial issues." Students often complained about him, he said.

"It was surprising that he passed the MBBS exams as a regular student and got recruited by the government through the BCS exams … ," he said.

Before he got the government job, he worked as a medical officer at North Bengal Medical College in Sirajganj, sources said.

Johurul Haque Raza, a teacher at the college, said Rayhan allegedly threatened a senior doctor and was subsequently removed.

After he got the government job, he was appointed to Godagari upazila Health Complex in Rajshahi first before being transferred to Sirajganj, sources said.

Rayhan joined Shahid M Monsur Ali Medical College in March last year.

Amirul Hasan Chowdhury, principal of the college, said in October last year they learnt that Rayhan carried firearms and stalked female students.

He said no one lodged any complaints against the teacher.

Asked why they did not inform the police, Amirul said they called Rayhan in and he told them that his weapons were licensed.

He said Rayhan was served two show-cause notices, which he did not respond to, and that he was about to be served with a third.

Sources said Rayhan had been living alone after his wife left him around three years ago months after their marriage.