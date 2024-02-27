Sagar-Runi murder: Probe submission deadline extended for 108th time

A Dhaka court today extended till April 2 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 108th extension of the submission deadline.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Rab Additional Superintendent of Police Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also the investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the report today, court sources said.

On January 23 this year, another Dhaka court asked Rab to submit the probe report by today.

Earlier, two separate courts expressed dissatisfaction over the probe and the investigators' failure to unearth the motive behind the murders and arrest the real culprits.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at the time. Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station the following day.