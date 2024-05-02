Prof Yunus, 13 others granted bail in graft case

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' profit participation fund.

Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka passed the order after they filed petitions with the court, seeking bail in the case, said Belal Hossain, bench assistant of the court.

The court also set June 2 for holding hearing on the charge framing.

On April 2, the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka accepted the charges pressed against the 14 accused, including Yunus.

On that day, the court also set today for hearing on charge framing and transferred the case to the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka for the next course of action.

Video of এই অপরাধগুলো আমার গায়ে লাগানোর মত অপরাধ কিনা আপনারা বিবেচনা করবেন: ড. ইউনূস

On February 1, Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of the ACC, placed the charge sheet before the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka.

The 13 other accused are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan and representative Mainul Islam, Jatiya Workers Federation Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali.

On May 30 last year, Gulshan Anwar filed the case with the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka. The ACC approved the charge sheet