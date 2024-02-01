Graft case: ACC submits charge sheet against Prof Yunus, 13 others

Anti-Corruption Commission today submitted before a Dhaka Court the charge sheet of a case filed against Prof Yunus and 13 in a case filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

Investigation Officer of the case Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of the ACC, submitted the charge sheet before the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka today, the ACC official told The Daily Star.

The 13 other accused are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan and representative Mainul Islam, Jatiya Workers Federation Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali.

Grameen Telecom Chairman Prof Yunus, Nazmul, Ashraful, Naznin, Shahjahan, Nurjahan, Huzzatul, Kamruzzaman, Firoz, Mainul, Kamrul, Sharif and Yusuf have been shown as fugitives.

The investigator also appealed to the court to issue arrest warrants against the fugitives.

On January 29, the ACC approved the charge sheet.

Kamrul was not named in the first information report of the case; but his name has been included in the charge sheet.

On May 30 last year, Gulshan Anwar filed the case against Prof Yunus and 12 others with the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka.