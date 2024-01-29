‘Govt institution, not workers, sued us’

Says Prof Yunus after securing bail in labour law violation case; 3 Grameen Telecom directors also got bail

"We are chasing a dream. We might have unintentionally offended someone by running after this dream." — Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said the workers of Grameen Telecom had not sued him and his three colleagues.

"The government is repeatedly saying, all levels of it are saying, that the case was not filed by the government. You are witnesses. But you are not saying anything. Did the workers do it? Or was it the government? Please give me the answer." Prof Yunus said, addressing reporters.

"It was done by the Department of Inspection for Factories, a government institution, not the workers. The workers are not in this," he added.

The chairman of Grameen Telecom said this after the Labour Appellate Tribunal granted bail to him and three directors of the company named Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and M Shahjahan.

Chairman (acting) of the tribunal MA Awal also stayed a January 1 labour court verdict that Prof Yunus and the three others are guilty of labour law violations. The four accused were sentenced to six months in prison and fined Tk 30,000 each.

They filed an appeal against the verdict yesterday, and the tribunal granted them bail until the appeal is disposed of, said Abdullah-Al-Mamun, a lawyer for the accused.

The tribunal then ordered the court concerned to submit the case dockets on March 3, the lawyer told The Daily Star.

The lawsuit against Yunus and the others was filed by Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman in 2021.

Yesterday afternoon, a reporter asked Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader for his take on Prof Yunus's comment that the government had sued him.

The minister replied that the workers had filed the case, not the government.

"He misappropriated poor people's money… The workers filed cases. The government had not filed a case against him," he told a press conference.

After the tribunal granted him bail, Prof Yunus said he dreamed of a world with net zero carbon emissions, zero poverty, and zero unemployment. "Eliminating the concentration of wealth is another goal. The upper class currently controls most of the resources. The underprivileged are being deprived. The wealth flows in one direction: towards the rich. All institutions, laws, policies, and structures are designed for this. Our goal is to break this cycle…."

In response to a question, he said, "We are chasing a dream. We might have unintentionally offended someone by running after this dream."

At one point, he said, "I cannot tell why the case was filed."

As a journalist asked if the matter would upset him, Prof Yunus said, "Hopefully not. We have a schedule filled with work. Globally, there is a significant amount of support for our cause. Universities and young people come to us. There are currently 107 universities with Yunus Social Business Centres. Yunus Centres have been established in 37 countries.

"Now the Social Business Centre is being opened in Russia. As of now, every nation has a university-based social business centre."

His lawyer Mamun said, "His [Yunus's] organisation is under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Factories. A government institution created this fictitious case at the orders of higher authorities. The matter has already been resolved, and the [prison] sentence is invalid."