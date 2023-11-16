JnU student Khadijatul set for release after SC upholds HC bail

The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that granted bail to Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra in two separate cases filed under the Digital Security Act, clearing the way for her release.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed two separate petitions filed by the state challenging the HC's bail order.

Other five judges of the bench are Justice Burhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Khadijatul's lawyers BM Elias Kachi and Jyotirmoy Barua told The Daily Star that there is no legal bar for Khadijatul to get released from jail following the Appellate Division order.

The HC on February 16 granted permanent bail to Khadijarul in the cases following her two appeals.

Khadijatul Kubra, a student of political science at Jagannath University, was arrested on August 27 last year after police pressed charges against her in two cases filed two years ago.

The Kalabagan and New Market police filed the cases on October 11 and October 19, 2020.