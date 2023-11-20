JnU student Khadijatul walks out of jail after over 14 months

Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra was released from Kashimpur jail this morning, over 14 months after being arrested in two separate cases filed under the Digital Security Act.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday upheld a High Court verdict granting permanent bail to Khadijatul.

Kashimpur Women's Central Jail Warden Rima Akhter said she walked out of the jail around 9:15am, reports our local correspondent.

Rima said Khadijatul was scheduled to attend an exam after being released.

Her family yesterday waited the entire day in front of the gate of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, before returning home empty-handed.

The HC on February 16 granted permanent bail to Khadija in the cases following her two appeals, but this was stood over for four months by the Supreme Court in July. The Supreme Court upheld a High Court bail order on Thursday.

A student of political science at Jagannath University, Khadija was arrested on August 27 last year after police pressed charges against her in two cases, filed by Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19, 2020.

The student was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar, where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases.

Although Khadija was sued as a minor, she had to undergo a full adult trial and incarceration.