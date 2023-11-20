Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 10:48 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 11:58 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

JnU student Khadijatul walks out of jail after over 14 months

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 10:48 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 11:58 AM
JnU student Khadijatul walks out of jail after over 14 months
File photo of Khadijatul Kubra/Collected

Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra was released from Kashimpur jail this morning, over 14 months after being arrested in two separate cases filed under the Digital Security Act.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday upheld a High Court verdict granting permanent bail to Khadijatul.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kashimpur Women's Central Jail Warden Rima Akhter said she walked out of the jail around 9:15am, reports our local correspondent.

Read more

'What was Khadija's fault?'

Rima said Khadijatul was scheduled to attend an exam after being released.

Her family yesterday waited the entire day in front of the gate of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, before returning home empty-handed.

JnU student Khadijatul walks out of jail after over 14 months
Read more

Khadijatul Kubra not released from jail despite bail order

The HC on February 16 granted permanent bail to Khadija in the cases following her two appeals, but this was stood over for four months by the Supreme Court in July. The Supreme Court upheld a High Court bail order on Thursday.

A student of political science at Jagannath University, Khadija was arrested on August 27 last year after police pressed charges against her in two cases, filed by Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19, 2020.

Read more

Khadija’s ordeal and the questions we need to ask

The student was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar, where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases.

Although Khadija was sued as a minor, she had to undergo a full adult trial and incarceration.

Related topic:
Khadijatul KubraDigital Security ActThe case of Khadijatul KubraKhadijatul Kubra released from jail
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

digital security act

Relabelling the DSA won’t protect citizens from cybercrimes

digital security act

DSA 2.0 is every bit as dangerous

JnU student Khadijatul walks out of jail after over 14 months

JnU student Khadijatul set for release after SC upholds HC bail

3d ago

A youth forced to censor their thoughts

Bangladesh Parliament

Parliament passes Cyber Security Bill

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পুলিশের ওপর হামলা মামলায় বিএনপির ৬২ নেতাকর্মীর ৪২ মাস কারাদণ্ড

দণ্ডপ্রাপ্তরা সবাই বিএনপি ও এর অঙ্গ সংগঠনের ওয়ার্ড পর্যায়ের নেতাকর্মী।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কারামুক্ত হলেন জবি শিক্ষার্থী খাদিজা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে