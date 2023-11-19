Khadijatul Kubra not released from jail despite bail order

Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra has not been released yet from jail as of 11:00pm even though she received bail on Thursday, and the bail order had reached the jail authorities earlier this evening.

Her family waited the entire day in front of the gate of Kashimpur Females' Central Jail, before returning home empty-handed.

"I personally saw the courier from the court come to the prison at 7:00pm by bike and deliver the order. We even spoke to him," said Khadija's sister Sirajum Munira.

"When we asked why Khadija is not being released, a policeman came out and told us that they are waiting for clearance from other agencies and law enforcement units because this is a Digital Security Act case," said Munira.

The Daily Star has a copy of the received note showing that the order has indeed reached the jail.

Khadija should have been released as soon as the bail order reached the jail, said her lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua, adding that she is being held wrongfully. "This is a clear contempt of court."

Senior Jail Superintendent of the Kashimpur women's prison Shahjahan said, "We got the order at 8:30 at night. Since all the inmates have been taken to their cells, it will take some time to process this order. We will try to release her tomorrow."

The HC on February 16 granted permanent bail to Khadija in the cases following her two appeals, but this was stood over for four months by the Supreme Court in July. The Supreme Court upheld a High Court bail order on Thursday.

A student of political science at Jagannath University, Khadija was arrested on August 27 last year after police pressed charges against her in two cases, filed by Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19, 2020.

The student was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar, where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases.

Although Khadija was sued as a minor, she had to undergo a full adult trial and incarceration.