Hasina, 33 others sued over May 5 Shapla Chattar ‘mass killing’

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others were accused of "mass killing" in a case filed over the firing on a rally of Hefajat-e Islam at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013.

Mohammad Babul Sardar Chakhari, chairman of Bangladesh People's Party, filed the case with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi.

Upon hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of complainant and said he would pass an order on the issue later in the day.

With this, Sheikh Hasina is now facing 11 cases, including eight for murder, one for abduction, and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising on August 5.