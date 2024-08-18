Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 01:49 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:21 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Hasina, 33 others sued over May 5 Shapla Chattar ‘mass killing’

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 01:49 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 02:21 PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. PID file photo

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others were accused of "mass killing" in a case filed over the firing on a rally of Hefajat-e Islam at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013.

PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
Read more

Hasina, Nowfel, 32 others sued over killing of HSC examinee in Ctg

Mohammad Babul Sardar Chakhari, chairman of Bangladesh People's Party, filed the case with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
Read more

Murder case filed against Hasina

Upon hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of complainant and said he would pass an order on the issue later in the day.

Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader sued for teacher's murder
Read more

Victim of enforced disappearance sues Hasina

With this, Sheikh Hasina is now facing 11 cases, including eight for murder, one for abduction, and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Read more

Hasina accused in another murder case

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising on August 5.

Related topic:
Sheikh HasinaSheikh Hasina ResignsSheikh Hasina Casemass killingHefajat-e Islam Rally
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sheikh Hasina’s Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Bangladesh Turmoil

Hey, this is Jay from Hinge

1w ago
Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader sued for teacher's murder

Murder case against Hasina: Court seeks probe report by Sept 15

3d ago
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters

Hasina, Nowfel, 32 others sued over killing of HSC examinee in Ctg

1d ago
Hasina, eight others sued for crimes against humanity, genocide

Hasina, eight others sued for crimes against humanity, genocide

3d ago

Obama urges 'serious' action against Pakistan extremists

8y ago
এস আলম গ্রুপ
|ব্যাংক

জনতা ব্যাংকের চট্টগ্রাম কর্পোরেট শাখার সব টাকা এস আলমের পকেটে

জনতার সাধারণ বীমা ভবন চট্টগ্রাম কর্পোরেট শাখা থেকে এস আলম গ্রুপকে আট হাজার ২১৬ কোটি টাকা ঋণ দেওয়া হয়েছে।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রংপুরে শিক্ষার্থী তাহির হত্যায় শেখ হাসিনা-কাদেরসহ ৪০ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification