Hasina, Nowfel, 32 others sued over killing of HSC examinee in Ctg

Crime & Justice
Sat Aug 17, 2024 03:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 04:01 PM

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Another murder case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former education minister Mohibul Hasan Nowfel, and 32 other people in Chattogram city.

With this, Hasina has been facing a total of nine cases, including six for murder, one for abduction, and two filed with the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity and genocide.

Tanvir Siddique, 19, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinee of Ashekan Awlia Degree College was shot dead in a clash between protesters and police and Awami League activists quota reform movement on July 18 in the port city's Bahaddarhat area.

The victim's uncle Mohammad Parvez filed the case with Chandgaon Police Station last night, the police station's Officer-in-charge Jahidul Kabir told our staff correspondent.

Jubo League leader Babar Ali, and two councillors of Chattogram City Corporation -- Nur Mostafa Tinu and Esrarul Haque -- were also made accused in the case.

Hasina accused in another murder case

 

