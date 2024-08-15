Hasina accused in another murder case

Another murder case was filed today against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 15 others over the death of a 12-year-old school student in Mohammadpur during the quota protests on July 19.

The other accused are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former ministers -- Asaduzzaman Khan, Anisul Huq, Tajul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Hasan Mahmud and Mohammad A Arafat –, former private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Salman F Rahman and former lawmaker Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Rab's former DG Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former Additional IGP Kh Mahid Uddin, former DB (DMP) chief Harun Or Rashid and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Abdullah Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan, a resident of Tejgaon, today filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury over the death of a student, Jobayed Hossain Imon, 12, in police firing in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area during quota reform protests on July 19.

This is the fifth case, and the third murder case, lodged against Hasina after she resigned and went to India amid a mass upsurge on August 5.

After a hearing, the magistrate recorded the complainant's statement and directed the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR), Md Nur Alam, a court staffer, told The Daily Star.

In the case, several unnamed Rab personnel have also been accused.