Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 01:17 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Hasina accused in another murder case

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:57 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 01:17 PM
Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Another murder case was filed today against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 15 others over the death of a 12-year-old school student in Mohammadpur during the quota protests on July 19.

The other accused are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former ministers -- Asaduzzaman Khan, Anisul Huq, Tajul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Hasan Mahmud and Mohammad A Arafat –, former private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Salman F Rahman and former lawmaker Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Rab's former DG Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former Additional IGP Kh Mahid Uddin, former DB (DMP) chief Harun Or Rashid and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
Read more

Murder case filed against Hasina

Abdullah Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan, a resident of Tejgaon, today filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury over the death of a student, Jobayed Hossain Imon, 12, in police firing in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area during quota reform protests on July 19.

This is the fifth case, and the third murder case, lodged against Hasina after she resigned and went to India amid a mass upsurge on August 5.

Sheikh Hasina sued for crimes against humanity
Read more

Victim of enforced disappearance sues Hasina

After a hearing, the magistrate recorded the complainant's statement and directed the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR), Md Nur Alam, a court staffer, told The Daily Star.

In the case, several unnamed Rab personnel have also been accused.

Related topic:
Sheikh HasinaSheikh Hasina CaseSheikh Hasina ResignsBangladesh PM flies to India
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sajeeb Wazed Joy reappointed PM's ICT adviser

Hope India ensures Bangladesh elections are held in 90 days: Joy

1d ago

Regime change in Bangladesh: The fallout for India

1w ago

India concerned over status of minorities following Hasina’s resignation

1w ago
শেখ হাসিনা, জনতা ব্যাংক, সালমান এফ রহমান, ঋণ খেলাপি, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|ব্যাংক

জনতা ব্যাংককে বড় ঝুঁকিতে ফেলেছে সালমান এফ রহমানের বেক্সিমকো

জুন শেষে জনতা ব্যাংক থেকে বেক্সিমকো গ্রুপের নেওয়া মোট ঋণের পরিমাণ দাঁড়িয়েছে ২৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা, যা ব্যাংকটির পরিশোধিত মূলধনের প্রায় ৯৫০ শতাংশ।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনাসহ ১৬ জনের বিরুদ্ধে ইমন হত্যা মামলা

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification